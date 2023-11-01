‘Friends’ creators detail final conversation with Matthew Perry before his death

Friends creators detailed how Matthew Perry was “happy and chipper” in their final conversation with the late actor.

On the preview of Wednesday’s episode of the Today show, Marta Kauffman, 67, and David Crane, 66, recalled their final conversation with the late actor just two weeks before his tragic death.

“It was great,” Kauffman told host Hoda Kotb via the virtual interview.

“He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything,” the award-winning writer-director reflected.

“He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair,” she painfully expressed.

Perry played the witty, sarcastic, and kind-hearted Chandler Bing on the hit 90s sitcom Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, in his California home due to apparent drowning in his Jacuzzi, per law enforcement, though the official cause of his death is pending the coroner’s investigation.

He had celebrated his 54th birthday just two months ago.

Perry’s Friends co-stars – Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc – were “utterly devastated” over the “unfathomable loss” in a joint statement to People Magazine given on October 30.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”