Robert De Niro admits ‘berating’ former assistant Chase Robinson

Robert De Niro admitted in court to somethings he may have done to his former assistant Chase Robinson.



In his legal lawsuit against his former executive assistant in New York City, Robert De Niro made his second appearance on the witness stand on Tuesday. He acknowledged that he had yelled at her and called her abusive names.

The 80-year-old actor claimed that he "berated her" when questioned if he had screamed at her for failing to wake him up for a crucial meeting by Andrew Macurdy, his lawyer, according to People.

He also admitted that he probably called her a "f–king spoiled brat," "petulant," and "snippy."

He denied, nevertheless, that he had yelled at Robinson.

“I’ve raised my voice,” De Niro confessed. “I don’t yell. You wanna dispute that? That’s one thing I don’t do.”

During his testimony, De Niro raised his voice multiple times. In one case, he confronted his former assistant accusing him of underpaying her in comparison to a male co-worker.

“Every little thing she’s trying to get me on is nonsense!” he said, once again with a louder tone. “Shame on you, Chase Robinson.”

Other claims that he discriminated against people based on their gender were brushed off as "ridiculous."

The Meet the Fockers star also acknowledged that Tiffany Chen, his girlfriend, "might have been saying" hurtful things about Robinson, but he also hinted that it was okay because Robinson was the one who started the disrespect.

The Oscar winner and Robinson got into a legal dispute in August 2019 when his production firm, Canal Productions, filed a million-dollar lawsuit against her for allegedly misusing money for personal spending.

Before she impulsively left the company in April 2019, Robinson had been employed by the company since 2008. She held the position of Vice President of Production and Finance.

She didn't need anyone else's permission to accept such lavish expenses because of her senior position.

Robinson gave Canal Productions a $12 million lawsuit in exchange for sexism, sexual harassment, and harassment at work.