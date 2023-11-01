Jason Momoa's thrilled as stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engaged to 'best friend' Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz announce engagement.

Speculation surrounding the engagement of actress Zoe Kravitz to Hollywood star Channing Tatum has Jason Momoa, Kravitz's stepfather and a close friend of Tatum, beaming with excitement.

Kravitz was recently seen wearing a stunning diamond ring on her finger during an outing with Tatum, sparking engagement rumors.



Jason Momoa, who shared a 12-year relationship with Zoe's mother, Lisa Bonet, has enthusiastically thrown his support behind the budding romance.

A source exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com, "Jason is beyond happy about Zoe and Channing's engagement.

Zoe is a daughter to him, and Channing has been one of his best friends for years, long before Zoe was dating him."

Momoa's elation over the potential union and his humorous claim of being the matchmaker in this star-studded love story add an extra layer of intrigue to this evolving narrative.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have officially confirmed their engagement, as reported by ABC News. The pair's relationship began in 2021 when they collaborated on Kravitz's directorial debut film, "P***y Island."



Zoë Kravitz $550K engagement ring at spooky soirée with Channing Tatum

Amid the Halloween revelry, Zoë Kravitz chose not to keep her engagement ring under wraps.

The actress and Channing Tatum recently marked their engagement, culminating two years of courtship, as reported by multiple sources.

It was at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party that Kravitz showcased her dazzling ring, all while the couple donned costumes inspired by the 1968 horror classic Rosemary's Baby.



In photos capturing their entrance into the spooktacular event, Kravitz's new jewelry sparkled prominently on her left hand, inviting admiration and curiosity alike.

Laura Taylor, an expert in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, shared insights, describing the ring as a remarkable 7-carat, "rare elongated cushion-cut diamond."