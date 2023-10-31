Prince William, Kate Middleton share stunning post after Harry's new honour

Kate Middleton and Prince William have remind fans of their royal engagements they carried out during the month of October.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their official Instagram Story on Tuesday to share pictures and video clips of their people-friendly activities though out the month.

Kate and William's post comes amid reports of Harry's promotion as the Duke has seemingly landed a new blow in the sibling rivalry with his elder brother over the charitable work in Africa, as the Duke has been promoted by a conservation charity working in land management and wildlife across the continent.

In his memoir Spare, Meghan Markle's husband Harry claimed that tensions with his brother William, once reached the brink of a physical argument over who patronized conservation work in Africa, with the possible future king declaring: "Rhinos, elephants, that's mine!"



One charity which works in this area is the Africa Parks organization, which Harry first joined forces with in 2015, when he assisted with an elephant rehabilitation project in Malawi.

In an elevation, first highlighted by writer, R.S. Locke on X, formerly Twitter, Africa Parks revealed on its website that Harry has been appointed as a "member of the board of directors," the governing body of the organization.



On the other hand, King Charles is on four-day historic visit in Kenya, where he's facing growing calls for apology over the British colonial administration’s alleged torture and suppression of Mau Mau suspects during the Emergency of 1952-60.

The 74-year-old monarch, who had faced calls from activists for a fulsome apology, did not quite go that far but his expression of regret made no bones about disowning the darkest legacy of Empire.

In a speech in front of 350 guests at State House, the presidential residence, he recalled his family’s visits to Kenya and the fact that his son Prince William chose to ask the then Kate Middleton to marry him while they were there in 2010.

“It is the intimacy of our shared history that has brought our people together,” he said. However, we must also acknowledge the most painful times of our long and complex relationship.

“The wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret. There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged, as you said at the United Nations, a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty – and for that, there can be no excuse.