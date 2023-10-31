Joe Jonas gets into Halloween spirit with his two daughters: Photos

Joe Jonas has recently been spotted spending quality time with his two daughters, Willa and Delphine in New York City on Monday.



In the photos obtained by Dailymail.com, the musician could be seen carrying his three-year-old and 15-month in the fairytale pushchair, decorated with a pink and gold carriage for Halloween.

In the photo, Joe donned a brown leather jacket, blue sweater and a pair of jeans while looking after his daughters.



Earlier this month, Joe and Sophie arrived at a temporary custody agreement, and on Tuesday, the former couple issued a statement announcing their new arrangement amid divorce battle.

The court document shared by the outlet disclosed that the new custody arrangement will “grant each parent two weeks at a time with their daughters and will allow the girls to travel back and forth between the US and UK”.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” said in a statement.

The former pair added, “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Joe and Sophie will reportedly receive two-week with their daughter until January next year.

Meanwhile, the girls will also be allowed to travel anywhere in the US and the UK.