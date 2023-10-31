Prince Harry receives big news from Africa as King Charles lands in Kenya

King Charles's estranged son Prince Harry has been promoted to a higher rank

Prince Harry, who's currently living in the US with his wife Meghan and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following his exit from the royal family in 2020, has received a good news from Africa amid his father King Charles's historic and emotional trip to Kenya.



The Duke of Sussex has been appointed to the Board of Directors of African Parks for his conservation work across the continent.



Harry, who became president of the organisation in 2017, has now promoted to new rank after serving as its president for six years.



The organisation has announced the Duke's new position in a statement on its website which described him as 'a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist'.

King Charles' youngest son has a long-demonstrated history of conservation work in national and wildlife parks around Africa, and has conducted much of this work through African Parks.

The delightful news made headlines soon after Charles and Camilla kicked off their first visit to a Commonwealth country since becoming King and Queen in September 2022.

The 74-year-old is set to address some of the darkest times in British colonial history during the couple's tour of the African country this week. The Britain's King is being demanded to make an apology for colonial abuses.