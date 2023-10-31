Jennifer Aniston in ‘tears’ over Matthew Perry’s addiction: Watch

In an interview from 2004, Jennifer Aniston wept over her late co-star Matthew Perry. This interview has been making the rounds online after his untimely demise.

On Saturday, Matthew's assistant discovered him unconscious in the hot pool at his California home. The 54-year-old was pronounced deceased at the spot by paramedics who were contacted by the assistant.

Recently, a nearly two-decade-old video footage of Jennifer discussing Matthew's battle with addiction in an interview with Diane Sawyer has made a reappearance online. Diane questioned the actress about what she believed her Friends co-stars should hear.

Regarding Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer responded playfully. But The Morning Show host was unable to control her feelings when it came time to discuss Matthew.

She assured the actor who portrayed Chandler Bing that everything would be "alright" before breaking down in tears.

"We didn't know. We, you know, we weren't equipped, we weren't - to deal with it. You know, nobody had ever dealt with that and, you know, the idea of even losing him," she said between sobs.

After dabbing the tears from her eyes with a tissue, Jennifer added: "He's having a rough road, but he is alright."

The Friends cast honoured their late co-star in a joint statement that they released on Monday, telling People magazine: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."