Kate Hudson expresses immense ‘sadness’ over Matthew Perry’s demise

Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note for her late friend Matthew Perry

Kate Hudson honoured her late friend and versatile artist Matthew Perry with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a memorable throwback photo with Perry from 2004 MTV Movie Awards and wrote as caption, "As you can see, to know him was to adore him."

Hudson, 44, reflected upon the sweet friendship she has shared with Friends star.

"We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our a**** off and then laughed some more," she added.



Kate Hudson/Instagram

The Almost Famous actress further said that she shares the same sadness with all the film and TV community who spent time with the comedian.

Hudson extended her wholehearted condolences to deceased's family and friends. "I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families. We love you Matthew."



On October 28, the news of Perry's demise left the world in shock. The actor, 54, was discovered lifeless at his residence's hot tub in the Los Angeles area on Saturday.

As per reports by TMZ, the renowned comedian died by apparent drowning.

According to further reports, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.