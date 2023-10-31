Travis Kelce’s weird ‘breeding’ joke before meeting Taylor Swift upsets fans

Travis Kelce came under fire for his “breeding” comments on the Feb. 6 episode of his New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce and mom Donna Kelce, just before meeting Taylor Swift.

“I gotta start breeding. I gotta start breeding,” Travis quipped.

Jason, who is married to Kylie and has three daughters, started the conversation when he joked that since he has grandchildren, their mother would choose him over Travis aboard a sinking ship.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs then made a joke about asking "all the breeders out there" to "slide" his way.

“Please don’t,” Jason replied, with Donna suggesting, “Wait until you find the right person. Find the right person.”

“I’m gonna find a breeder and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again,” Travis chimed in.

A few fans of the pop sensation have become agitated over the podcast episode that has surfaced again, especially in light of her recent romance with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

One fan labeled Travis a “misogynist” for his statements.

“Yikes not a fan of that travis kelce comment about “breeding/breeders” :/ super misogynistic. doesn’t matter if it’s a joke,” a second person wrote.

Another admirer wrote that they are "grateful" that Joe Alwyn, the ex-husband of the "Blank Space" singer, "kept to himself" during their infamously quiet six-year romance.

“You are free to say what you want but are not free from the consequences of doing so. Women are not objects,” they added.