Salma Hayek remembers ‘special bond’ with Matthew Perry after death

Salma Hayek remembers ‘sharing dreams’ with Matthew Perry after death

Salma Hayek mourned the sudden and “shocking” death of her Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry with a tribute post on social media.



“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness,” Hayek wrote along a carousel of old pictures of the pair posted on Instagram.

She further wrote, “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

“I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” Hayek recalled.

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude,” she added.

The 57-years-old actor continued, “My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

Perry stated that his favourite film was Fools Rush In, as Alex Whitman, in response to a fan's question on Instagram.

“I did a movie that I love called Fools Rush In with @salmahayek that was probably my best movie,” he said.

Perry also referred to his first major motion picture role as his "best movie" in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.



