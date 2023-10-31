Matthew Perry's ex Neve Campbell makes first appearance after Friends star death

Neve Campbell, Matthew Perry's ex, was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday, just one day after the shocking death of the 54-year-old Friends actor.

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades residence on Saturday, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that the cause of death has been 'deferred,' with the investigation still considered 'ongoing' by authorities.

Campbell, aged 50, who had a relationship with Perry during the filming of their 1999 romantic comedy Three To Tango, was seen wearing a Genesis t-shirt and black flared trousers. She completed her outfit with sneakers and stylish sunglasses.

Perry and Campbell began seeing each other while filming the movie in Toronto. However, it was reported that they ended their relationship before the rom-com was even released in cinemas the following year. Neither Perry nor Campbell has publicly discussed this reported relationship.

In his memoir, Perry hinted at a past romance around this time, dedicating a section to a former love and the breakup that still pained him.

He mentioned that this unnamed love made it clear that his 'drinking was a problem.' Perry also provided a clue about the person's identity, revealing that they met on a film set in 1999 – the same year he and Campbell were filming Three to Tango.