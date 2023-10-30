Prince Harry bags new role in latest 'passion project'

The Spare author will be working with African Parks

Prince Harry has been appointed as the member of the Board of Directors for African Parks, an organisation that drives for conservation.

Following the success of his Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex has taken on a new role, which is for a cause that is close to his heart.

Announcing the appointment, the website said: "The Duke has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

"For over two decades, he has taken a deep personal interest in frontline conservation projects across Africa that work to protect the region's natural resources and wildlife, for the benefit of local communities."

In 2016, the Spare author was part of the African Parks team that helped launch its first phase of the 500 Elephants project .

For the unversed, Prince Harry has had close ties to Africa, having visited the continent in 1998 with his father King Charles.

Since then, he has been on multiple visits, public and private alongside his then-girlfriend-now-wife Meghan Markle.