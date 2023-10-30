Prince Harry continues to 'resent' Kate Middleton as true feelings surface

File Footage

Prince Harry seemingly continues to hold resentment for his sister-in-law Kate Middleton after his body language gave away compelling details whenever her name would be mentioned.



According to body language expert Judi James, who spoke of the Duke of Sussex’s interview with Tom Bradby early in 2023, his gestures would change at the mention of the Princess of Wales, giving away his innermost feelings of his strained relationship with her.

"His gestures and his sound bites and the way he swerved away from some more difficult topics or used non-specific claims suggested anger, resentment, and righteousness."

James continued: "There was an air of tragedy about Harry's body language during this long and deeply revealing interview. He ended with verbal assurances that he was 'the happiest I have been', and that he had 'made peace with a lot of what’s happened.' In true U.S. style, he claimed to be in a 'good head space' and that any discussions with his family now wouldn’t leave any 'lingering' thoughts.'"

She went on to add that despite the Spare author assuring that he was no longer feeling the brunt of his relationship with the royal family, his body language hinted that the hurt from losing them was still raw.

"But the man we watched up to this point used conflicting body language signals that made many of his emotions still look rather raw," she added.

"But there were also moments when he leaked out more spontaneous signals of love and even humor and fun."