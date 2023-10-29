Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk straining marriage over 'activism'

Prince William's younger brother and the Suits actress were warned of the risks from their activism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly been caught in their own criticism after the pair jetted off on private planes whilst championing for climate change.

According to Sally Baker, while speaking to Mirror the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s activism and passion for climate change could cause damage to their own relationship, considering that the two may not be on the same page with how deeply moved they are for the cause.

For instance, Prince Harry has been very vocal about his approach and went the extra mile of starting his own sustainable tourism brand called Travalyst.

Because of his own outward approach for this cause, any slip up would see Meghan be on the receiving end of the criticism as well, which could result in issues for their relationship.

"Passionate activism can certainly put strain on a relationship, especially if Harry and Meghan have differing levels of commitment to such an important cause."

"Receiving public criticism for a partner's actions can be frustrating and difficult, but not necessarily relationship-ending if the couple talks through it."