Taylor Swift fans believe Travis Kelce has her picture as his phone’s lock screen

Taylor Swift fans theorize Travis Kelce has her picture as his phone’s lock screen

Travis Kelce was caught with a picture of Taylor Swift on his phone.

Not only did the NFL star have his new flame’s picture opened on his phone, but eagle-eyed fans seemed to think that he had Swift’s picture set as his lock screen.

Kelce, 34, danced from the stands to his pop sensation girlfriend’s hit song, Shake it Off, during the World Series Game 1 inside the Globe Live stadium in Arlington, Texas when he was seen with his phone in hand, revealing that appeared to be a photo of his girlfriend.

Videos circulating social media show the Kansas City Chiefs tight end busting a move on the Jumbotron when he accidentally flashed his phone screen.

X user (formerly Twitter) “tayvisnation” posted a super zoomed-in screenshot of the phone, per Page Six. Though the pictures are quite blurry, Swifties were convinced that it was none other than the Love Story songstress.

“Travis has got Taylor as his lockscreen I’d recognize those bangs anywhere LFG,” one fan tweeted, with another corroborating, “Yeah, that’s definitely her bangs right there.”

“Travis is so me because I also have Taylor Swift as my lockscreen,” joked a fan.

“Travis having a pic of Taylor as his wallpaper, OH WE WON,” celebrated another Traylor shipper.