VIDEO: Relentless Israeli bombing of Gaza draws worldwide support for Palestine

Citizens worldwide staged protests in support of Palestinians undergoing one of the deadliest genocides in Gaza, as Israeli forces relentlessly bombard the confined enclave in the dark amid a total communications blackout.



Israel on Friday night cut off the Gazans from the rest of the world as a result of continuous shelling.

Pro-Palestine protesters in London, New York, and Turkey took to the streets in huge numbers to call out Israel's war crimes in Gaza.

On Saturday, Israel's army pounded Gaza mercilessly despite a night of intense shelling that, according to rescuers, damaged hundreds of buildings, three weeks into a war sparked by the worst attack in the nation's history.

People chant slogans as they hold pictures showing French President Emmanuel Macron and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reading "Baby killers", on Taksim square in Istanbul during a protest against European governments on October 27, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas. — AFP

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Israel to "immediately stop" the attacks, while the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas demanded a government explanation about their fate amid the army's intensified air and artillery strikes.



The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Saturday that at least 7,703 people have been killed in the war with Israel that erupted on October 7.

More than 3,500 children are among the dead. The overall figure is the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

People bring teddy bears and other soft toys representing children killed in Gaza, to the gates of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London on October 27, 2023, in a protest organised by Parents for Palestine calling for the UK government to withdraw its support for Israel. — AFP

The latest Israeli raids were one of the most intense nights of attacks since the war began and coincided with ground operations.



With tens of thousands of troops massed along the Gaza border ahead of an expected full-blown invasion, Israeli forces had also made limited ground incursions on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Supporters of Palestine hold a rally in New York's financial district as the fighting continues in Gaza on October 26, 2023 in New York City. — AFP

An estimated 100,000 people participated in London's "National March for Palestine" demonstration, which was organised to protest Israel's ongoing bombing and complete siege of Gaza.



Hundreds of people were arrested when police broke up a large demonstration of mostly Jewish New Yorkers who had taken over the main hall of Grand Central station in protest of Israel's bombardment of Gaza, police and organisers said.