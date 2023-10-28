Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion reunite for a sold-out concert

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion reunited for a sold-out concert

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion did a remarkable job at their sold-out concert and expressed their love for the fans on her post.

The former couple took over the stage at the Asia Arena Mall on Friday, October 27.

Sharon, 57, and Gabby, 58, gave an unforgettable experience to their fans as they rocked their reunion concert, Dear Heart: The Concert.

The megastar expressed her gratitude on Instagram for the fans who attended the concert and made it a massive success.

She shared snapshots of her with Gabriel Arellano Concepcion, who goes by the name Gabby, and captioned the post as, "Thank you to all of you who came to see us at the MOA Arena tonight!!! You were awesome!!!"

Sharon went on to say, "We felt soooo loved by you!!! We love you!!! God bless us all."

The singer also reposted a photo from MAO Arena, featuring their jam packed crowd for the night.



She enthusiastically added, "Thank you for a sold-out concert!!! You are all so amazing and we are forever grateful!!"

Before the concert, the Filipino actress Sharon Gamboa Cuneta Pangilinan, famous as Sharon, had been teasing fans with snippets from their rehearsals.



Both of them were originally paired in the 1981 romantic film, Dear Heart, a story that revolves around first love.