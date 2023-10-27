Prince Harry's true involvement in Netflix's The Crown revealed

The Spare author was thought to have been involved in The Crown

The CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos has candidly shared whether Prince Harry was involved in the making of The Crown.

After it emerged that Prince William was unhappy with his little brother's multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant, the chief spoke to Variety and cleared the air about the Duke of Sussex’s involvement.

"We keep a wall around this topic when we talk for obvious reasons," he began.

Sarandos went on to add that he distanced himself from any involvement with the royal family so much so that he did not read a single word of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare.

Elaborating on why he chose not to do so, he went on to add that he feared that reading the memoir would cause him to have a partial opinion when creating the show.

"I've not read a word of it. Not that I wouldn’t be interested. But I didn’t want his voice to inhabit my thinking too much. I’ve got a lot of sympathy with him, a lot of sympathy. But I didn’t want to read his book."