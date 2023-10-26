Cameron Diaz recalls her memorable night at Taylor Swift's concert with Zoe Saldana

Taylor Swift's immensely successful Eras tour has not only numerous fans but also Hollywood stars, with Cameron Diaz among them.
The 51-year-old actress, along with Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana, had the pleasure of witnessing the songstress's performance during the summer.
Cameron Diaz recently shared her experience during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Wednesday.
'Zoe Saldana is one of my besties and we were talking and the night before she was like, "Should we go see Taylor Swift?" And I was like, "Yeah, I think we should, but how are we ever going to get tickets?" Then, Elsa calls Zoe the next morning and says "Let's go!"'
'We show up and Tiffany is there, who is like the biggest Swiftie ever... She's like, "I love this girl."
'She just goes in on every word, she knows everything. It's a good time, watching the show with Tiffany.'
