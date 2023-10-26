Uma Thurman gets candid about her special bond with daughter Maya Hawke

Uma Thurman gets candid about her special bond with her daughter Maya Hawke at the Room to Grow 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City.



On Wednesday, Uma spoke to PEOPLE magazine at the event where she explained about the mother-daughter relationship.

“What isn't a mother-daughter bond?” said the Red, White & Royal Blue actress.

Uma stated, “Good communication. That is a big challenge, to make sure we keep communication healthy, strong, and open with your family.”

Maya, on the other hand, told the outlet about her fond memories with her mother while reading to her when she was a child.

“Being read to is so important for kids. I've now supplemented it with audiobooks in my adult life because it made such an impact on me,” explained the Stranger Things actress.

Maya continued, “I have a learning disability and I didn't do so well in school and was slow to read. So being read to changed my ability to comprehend language and changed my life.”

“I really hope that every child gets that opportunity. And if Room to Grow can help in any way, I'm honoured to be part of it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Maya also starred with her mother in The Kill Room, which also featured Joe Manganiello and Samuel L. Jackson.