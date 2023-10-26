New York judge fines Donald Trump $10,000 twice in gag order violation

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press during a break in Trump´s fraud trial in New York on October 25, 2023. — AFP

The former US president was fined $10,000 on Wednesday by the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York for disobeying a directive not to criticise court employees.

The fine, which is Trump's second, was handed down by Judge Arthur Engoron after it was determined that remarks he made to reporters during a trial pause had breached a partial gag order that had been granted three weeks prior.

On October 3, after Trump insulted the judge's chief law clerk in a post on his Truth Social platform, Engoron placed Trump under a limited gag order.

The offending post has since been removed from Truth Social, but Trump was fined $5,000 by the judge last week for failing to take down the post on his 2024 presidential campaign website as soon as it was made.

The latest fine came after Trump said Engoron is a "very partisan judge with a person who's very partisan sitting alongside him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is."

Trump's attorneys said the former president was referring to witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer turned bitter foe, and not to the judge's clerk who sits near him in court, AFP reported.

The judge briefly called Trump to the witness stand to explain himself and the former president repeated that he was referring to Cohen.

After Trump spoke, the judge said "the defendant was not credible" and imposed the fine.

Trump abruptly left the courtroom shortly afterwards.

The frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump and his two eldest sons are accused of inflating the value of the real estate assets of the Trump Organisation to receive more favourable bank loans and insurance terms.

The former president has repeatedly attacked Engoron, calling him a "Trump-hating judge," but the October 3 gag order only ordered a halt to attacks on court staff.

The federal judge set to preside over Trump's March trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election also imposed a partial gag order on the former president but temporarily lifted it to give Trump's legal team time to submit their objections.