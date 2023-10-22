Arnold Schwarzenegger credits this lawyer for Sylvester Stallone friendship

Arnold Schwarzenegger attended the memorial service of the well known Hollywood lawyer Jake Bloom Thursday and couldn’t stop praising the man.

He credited the man for handling his famous beef Sylvester Stallone, bringing him into the Planet Hollywood deal.



At the exclusive gathering, the Terminator actor admitted to Bloom's numerous friends and coworkers that he hated Stallone during their early careers because they were so competitive with one other, comparing everything from their muscular bulk to their salary.

Schwarzenegger was therefore angered to hear that Bloom had taken Sly on as a client.

He was even more annoyed to hear that Bloom intended to include Sylvester with Bruce Willis, himself, and other people in the renowned arrangement as owners of the Hollywood-themed chain restaurant in 1991.

However, the Governor claimed that Bloom, who passed away on September 7 at the age of 81 at home in Sun Valley, Idaho, persuaded him that giving the Rocky star a piece of the action would be beneficial for business.

Later, Page Six was informed by a mourner at the L.A. affair that Arnie and Stallone's hostility eventually faded and they became great friends since they flew all over the world to promote the burger joint.