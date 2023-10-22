Billy Porter ‘dating’ randomly after announcing divorce

Billy Porter doesn’t seem to be waiting to find new love.



After six years of marriage, the star, who received a Tony Award in 2013 for his performance in Kinky Boots, and his spouse, Adam Smith, announced their divorce in July.

“I’m gonna take a break for a minute. Daddy is dating around,” Porter said, as per Page Six.

The Pose actor performed in a look designed by Ty Hunter and walked the red carpet at a Cipriani Wall Street fundraiser in support of the cancer charity DKMS.

The actor further admitted to keeping some people in his love radar, but not approaching them.

“I see them, don’t you think I know?” adding, “I’m not peeping nobody yet, they got to peep me. They got to take care of me, honey.”

The Black Mona Lisa, the star's latest album, will be available on November 17.

Talking about how hard he worked on his new work, the actor praised himself for “breaking a sweat.”

“Because it is about expanding my audience and helping my audience know that I am not new to this. I am true to this. Many people got on the Billy Porter train at different times, but the singing was first… type it in Google and you will understand. She ain’t new with this pop music thing”, he added.