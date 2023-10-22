Madonna kicks off Celebrations Tour with emotional homage to family

Madonna opened her electrifying Celebration tour with an emotional dedication to her six children, five of whom joined her on stage.

However, rumours have claimed that her son Rocco Ritchie has not been as excited about the superstar's return to the stage as his siblings have been. Rocco has confided in friends that he fears she will push herself too hard and become ill once more in the wake of her dramatic breakdown and hasty trip to the hospital in June.

And one pal told The Mirror: “Madonna is a notorious perfectionist and Rocco remembers her previous tours well - she has a habit of exhausting herself by pushing too hard because she cares so much. He is really worried that her health will suffer if she does the same thing again.”

Rita Ora, Taika Wahiti, and David Walliams were present as Madonna erupted on stage at London's 02 Arena on Wednesday. She appeared unstoppable. Her voice continued to sound the same as it did when she started singing Live to Tell, Crazy for You, and Vogue four decades ago.

With neon crosses and half-naked male dancers on either side of her for Like A Prayer, she was at her raunchy, seductive best. The icon's voice was heard in one VT broadcast throughout the performance saying that the most controversial thing she ever did was to "stay around." We are so, so grateful that she did.