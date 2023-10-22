Bad Bunny, 'favorite actor' Pedro Pascal light up Saturday Night Live

Bad Bunny with "favorite actor" Pedro Pascal lits up the Saturday Night Live

Pedro Pascal surprised everyone at the Saturday Night Live with his cameo after Bad Bunny boldly addressed the critics who questioned his ability to host the show in English.

Pascal, 48, known for his role as the Prince of Dorne in Games of Thrones shared the stage with the Puerto Rican rapper as his translator.

After the Where She Goes rapper addressed the skeptic saying, “People are wondering I can’t host this show because English is not my first language.”

Host and musical guest of the October 21 show he said, “I don’t know if they know but I do whatever I want, “ and continued to boast all the things he enjoyed doing in Spanish “because it’s just better.”

The monologue continued in Spanish and to wrap it up, Bad Bunny called in a friend none other than Pedro Pascal, who had hosted SNL earlier this year.

Pascal told the audience that Bad Bunny was largely praising him, translating the rapper's lengthy passage as, "He says I’m blessed to be here with my favorite actor Pedro Pascal.”

The actor continued to advise the singer to “do a self-deprecating joke,” he added, “It’s like a joke you make about part of your body or your face that’s unflattering.”

The host responded that he had no features that could be ridiculed. “Totally. Me either,” replied Pascal.

Later, he took part in the show, appearing in a sketch alongside the host and introducing his second musical segment.

In the sketch, Pascal along with the Dile hitmaker portrayed protective Spanish-speaking mothers having doubts about their son’s new girlfriend.