Sophia Bush quashes rumours with Princess Diana’s black sheep sweater

Sophia Bush is channeling her inner Princess Diana as she faces cheating allegations, moves on from her estranged husband, and sparks a new romance.

Making her first public appearance amidst the speculations, Bush, 41, was photographed by TMZ arriving to LAX on Wednesday, seemingly making a statement with her choice of clothing: Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater that she sported amidst her shocking divorce.

The One Tree Hill alum continued her tight-lipped streak, ignoring questions about her rumoured new beau, soccer star Ashlyn Harris, and her ex-husband, Grant Hughes, as she waited for her car and loaded her suitcases into the boot.

However, her sweater spoke volumes, featuring a lone black lamb standing out from a blockprint of white sheep.

For context, the red woolknit sweater with a clear black sheep motif was speculated to be a message from Diana embodying her position in the English monarchy amidst her divorce, in that she did not fit in with them, per Page Six.

Now, the Good Sam actress appeared to be channeling similar sentiments as she finds herself at the center of a few scandals of her own.

Bush separated from Hughes over the summers after just 13 months of marriage, just two months before sparking romance rumours with Harris.

Not only that, but she was also recently accused of being involved in an affair with her OTH co-star, Chad Michael Murray, while he was dating Erin Foster.