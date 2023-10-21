Gigi Hadid receives support from best friend Irina Shayk to date Bradley Cooper

File Footage

Gigi Hadid recently gets her best friend Irina Shayk approval to date her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Bradley Cooper.



A source cleared out the allegations after Gigi and Bradley’s recent hangouts stirred romance speculations that there’s no “bad blood” about the rumoured romantic relationship

“Gigi and Irina are friends — they’d never get into such pettiness,” the source told In Touch.

Reflecting on the trio and being single parents, the insider continued, “Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him.”

For the unversed Irina and Bradley share a six-year-old daughter while Gigi has a three-year-old daughter, Khai, with Zayn Malik.

As far as Leo is concerned, Hadid also shared she doesn’t care who “Leo dates”.

Reflecting on her relationships, the source mentioned that they were never that serious and therefore they had “no strings situationship” earlier this year that ended soon.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that Irina has had no hard feelings about Gigi and Bradley relation.

Earlier, OK! mentioned that Irina was the one who initially introduced Gigi to Bradley.

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina [Shayk] and their mutual friends in the industry," stated an insider.

The source added, “Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings.”

However, Bradley took the initiative with Gigi as an insider mentioned, “They have been casually seeing each other, but it is extremely new. Gigi has expressed she does not want a serious relationship. They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry.”

“She wants to get into acting and is intrigued by Bradley's perspective and guidance. It is very casual at this point,” added an insider.