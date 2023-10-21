Snoop Dogg releases THIS limited-edition item to mark birthday

Snoop Dogg releases limited-edition of THIS to honour his birthday month

Snoop Dogg turns 52 on October 20 — and to commemorate his "birthday month," he has produced a limited-edition flavour of his ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay, which is available at Walmart.

The flavour is, of course, Birthday Party, a yellow cake flavour with candy sprinkles, crushed pretzels and chocolate frosting swirls.

"I kept pulling up to the store and having to get two or three different brands of ice cream at a time, mixing and matching to get the flavors I wanted," he tells People magazine of how he got in on the ice cream brand business.

"Someone had to do it right and why not me? I needed a cut of the action! I’m always about my business always." He adds, "Plus, ice cream is more than just a snack to me. It's a way to kick back and relax."

With Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner as his co-headliners, the rapper says he is eager to start celebrating his birthday month. He recently wrapped up the High School Reunion US Tour.

"It was amazing. It’s great getting to be on the road with my friends that have accomplished so much in this industry," he says.

"And we got to see people of all ages and backgrounds come through, from grandmas to babies. I think that's a testament to not only the work I’ve put in, but the love I’ve shown the world. I've been able to evolve from generation to generation by being true to who I am."