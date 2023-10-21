Bad Bunny recreates viral Kendall Jenner video in SNL promo: Watch

file footage

Saturday Night Live gave a glimpse into Bad Bunny's upcoming hosting gig at the comic show.



In a video posted on the show's official YouTube channel, the 29-year-old rapper could be seen sharing the frame with SNL cast member, Heidi Gardner, as he introduced himself.

The promo featured three takes, the final one of which referenced the rapper's viral video with his beau Kendall Jenner.

In the first one, Benito attempts to correct Gardner's sloppy pronunciation of "Peurto Rico" twice, failing miserably both times.

The second take referenced the Latin singer's racy subjects of his songs; meanwhile, during the third take, Effecto rapper is comically interupted after spotting a mosquito near Gardner.

“Be careful, Heidi! The mosquitoes," he said as he lunged for the insect, prompting the SNL comedian to let out a flirtatious chuckle.

For the unversed, the moment referenced a video from Benito's Instagram Stories which he posted from a private getaway with Jenner.

In the clip, The Kardashians star could be heard gushing over a chipmunk they came across during their excursion.

Bad Bunny warned his ladylove from behing the camera, “Mami, be careful.”

“Rabies?” Jenner asked. “The mosquitos," he replied.

Bad Bunny is set to host and perform in the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 21.