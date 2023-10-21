VIDEO: Israeli influencer Noya Cohen mocks Palestinian women with 'get ready with me' skit amid bombing

Israeli influencer Noya Cohen made a video mocking Palestinian women facing Israel's bombing in Gaza with a "get ready with me" skit after a similar video went viral where Palestinians were ridiculed for no access to water by another influencer.



At least 4,385 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Around 50,000 pregnant Palestinian women in the besieged Gaza Strip have been unable to get prenatal care since the start of the war, with more than 5,000 of them to give birth this month.



According to the Palestinian health and interior ministries, Israeli airstrikes have rendered inoperable 33 hospitals, clinics, and 23 ambulances. Israeli officials have also warned 22 hospitals to evacuate or risk being bombed.



Trucks carrying relief supplies began crossing into the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday, AFP reported citing TV footage aired on Egyptian media.

A humanitarian worker and a security source earlier said that border guards were stationed on the Egyptian side of the crossing and that vehicles loaded with medication were being prepared to roll into Gaza.

Previously, a statement from Hamas stated that a convoy including 20 relief trucks, carrying food and medical supplies, was scheduled to arrive in the Gaza Strip on Saturday from Egypt.

"The relief aid convoy that is supposed to enter today includes 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies (canned goods)," a statement from Hamas's media office said on Saturday.

Egyptian TV also showed trucks that have been waiting for days entering the border crossing area from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.