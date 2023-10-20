Dua Lipa steps out in daring hairdo as she enjoys outing in Paris

Upon her arrival in Paris on Friday, the 28-year-old pop sensation Dua Lipa showcased her fresh hair transformation.

She surprised everyone by dying her jet-black hair a vibrant cherry red, a bold change that she proudly exhibited at Gare du Nord station in the French capital.

Accompanied by her entourage, the Levitating hitmaker sported a wide smile as she entered the city.

To ward off the chilly weather, she wrapped herself in a lengthy cream coat, complemented by a chic black Chanel handbag slung over her shoulder.

Dua Lipa, a Grammy Award-winning artist, concealed her eyes behind dark glasses and added a touch of flair with small hoop earrings.

The Dance the Night songstress initially unveiled her new look on Instagram last week amid her return to social media.

This is not the first time Dua has donned a daring hairdo, having combated boredom of the COVID-19 lockdowns by choosing to colour her dark locks pink.