Britney Spears steps out since explosive details about Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter, made her first public appearance since shocking details from her upcoming memoir were revealed.

On Thursday, she ventured out for a solo drive, seeking some fresh air, especially following the startling revelation that her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, allegedly encouraged her to have an abortion.

While excerpts from her memoir, The Woman In Me, set to be released on October 24, have exposed various feuds and grievances Britney has largely maintained a low profile.

During a neighborhood drive in her white Mercedes, it appeared as though she was prepared to re-engage with the world.

However, since returning to driving, she has encountered some difficulties and displayed risky behaviors.

Spears has been stopped multiple times for speeding in the past few years, though she got away with just a verbal warning during the final days of her conservatorship, which was dissolved in November 2021.

More recently, she was ticketed in September for driving without a license or proof of insurance in her possession.