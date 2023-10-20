VIDEO: Fan stopped from saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia match

Netizens took to social media to express their disappointment after a Pakistani fan was prevented from cheering Green Shirts and saying "Pakistan Zindabad" during the match against Australia on Friday.



In the video which has since gone viral on social media platforms, an Indian policeman can be seen stopping a Pakistani fan from cheering the Green Shirts.

"Bharat mata ki jai good but Pakistan Zindabad not good," the policeman said. He backed off after the Pakistani fan forced the officer to repeat his absurd restriction on camera.

"[We] have come from Pakistan, what should we say if not Pakistan Zindabad," argued the Pakistani fan while questioning the policeman as to why he couldn't say Pakistan Zindabad as he's attending the match featuring the Men in Green.

Previously, Pakistani cricketers were also subjected to inappropriate chants from fans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium throughout the India match.

Meanwhile, NDTV, quoting Bengaluru's City Police Commissioner B Dayanand, reported that "higher authorities" have instructed to prevent the fans from engaging in provocative acts.

The video however, has drawn the ire of Pakistani cricket fans and netizens who have taken to social media to reprimand such restrictions that are contradictory to the spirit of the game.

"Shocking and upsetting," Momin Saqib said on his X account while reacting to the viral video.

Meanwhile, Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta also denounced such restrictions and said that everyone has the right to support their team.



Another user asked the PCB to boycott the World Cup while questioning what the Pakistani fans should chant.



Meanwhile, another fan termed the incident, restriction as "unfair".



"India proving to be the worst host," another user said.

"They're so insecure," wrote Dexie on X.

Mahad also echoed the insecure behaviour shown by Indian authorities.



