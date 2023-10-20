Will Smith 'enjoying attention' amid Jada Pinkett’s bombshell revelations

File Footage

Will Smith is seeminlgy enjoying the attention after his now-estranged wife Jada Pinkett made a bombshell revelation about their relationship.



During an interview with People, Jada left the world in shock after sharing that she and the Bad Boys star have been separated since 2016.

"We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said.



Amid the ongoing feud, Will made a surprising visit at the Girls Trip star’s promotional event for her autobiography Worthy, in Baltimore.



At the event, the Academy Award winner said that his union with Jada was a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love."

Judi James, a body language expert shared her observation, saying, The Pursuit of Happyness star "is actually enjoying the attention these current revelations are giving him."

She further told Mirror that Will is "using a series of attention-seeking behaviours to suggest he wasn’t taking all the dramas about to unfold too seriously."

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997 and share two children Jaden, 25 and Willow, 22.