Billie Eilish breaks silence on dating rumors with tattoo artist 

Billie Eilish shut down rumors she is dating celebrity tattoo artist David Enth.
The Bad Guy singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Oct. 19, and wrote: "im so dead literally couldn't be more single right now LM*AO what the hell is all this."
The response comes after a report from The Sun claimed that Eilish has been on quite a few dates with David in Los Angeles.
Noting the "romance is super low-key," the insider insisted that they have "really hit it off."
They explained: “David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos — her ex looked like an older version of David. It is all very new but they make a great couple.”
Speculations fueled as the Grammy-winning artist showed off a massive back tattoo on her social media. Though, it was later clarified that the tattoo was designed by an artist named Matias Milan.
Eilish, 21, was previously linked to The Neighbourhood drummer Jesse Rutherford, 31, for seven months.
The pair sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on an intimate date night last October.
They split in May.
