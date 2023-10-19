John Stamos explains how his family kept him on ‘path’ during sobriety journey

John Stamos has recently explained how his wife and son kept him on ‘right path’ on his sobriety journey.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Full House star expressed his gratitude to his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and son Billy for helping him getting on the track.

He said, “They have kept me on this path because going down the road of being sober and taking care of yourself, everybody tries. Everybody does it.”

“You could get going for a little while. Then it's like, 'I can drink again.' So, it's staying on the path is what they mostly do for me,” stated the 60-year-old.

John also dished out details about his sobriety from alcohol in his upcoming memoir If You Would Have Told Me, which will hit shelves on October 24.

The actor mentioned that he’s been “pretty good at staying clean” amid this journey.

Addressing his 2015 DUI, John mentioned, “It's hard, but it's not because it's hard for a lot of people. It's not that hard for me because it's still so fresh in my mind that all I have to do is look at that picture of me in handcuffs on that street and I was sitting on a curb or whatever. Never again.”

John disclosed he knew he needed to “straighten up” before his wedding to Caitlin, whom he tied the knot back in 2018.

Meanwhile, the ER actor added he “learned a lot” from his wife.

“Being older with someone younger, you go, all right, you know everything and they need to listen to me. But I'm always learning something from her,” he told the outlet.