Sylvester Stallone describes the fame’s devastating impact on his family

Sylvester Stallone has recently revealed how fame takes a toll on family bond.



In the newly released trailer for a new Netflix documentary, Sly, the Rambo star would be seen with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters as he explains the highs and lows moments in his longtime career.

In the clip, the actor said, “When you’re a truly absorbed filmmaker you put things before your family, and the repercussions are quite devastating.”

“Now I realise that’s all that matters,” remarked the 77-year-old.

Sylvester noted, “If I lost everything, could I actually go back and start over again? Not without family.”

“Without the love of a wife or children, what is this? These are just pictures of something that never existed,” explained the Rocky star.

Sylvester mentioned, “If I can take my frustration and voice it, I have a funny feeling that there’s millions of people that have that same frustration, that were overlooked.”

“I’m in the hope business,” he added.

Sylvester made headlines last year when his wife Jennifer filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage. However, they reconciled weeks later.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor mentioned, “It’s the John Lennon thing, ‘Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.’”

“Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Sly is set to stream on Netflix on November 3.