Paris Jackson turns heads with eye-catching top

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris was spotted in an eye-catching outfit that was primed to provoke a strong reaction.
The 25-year-old 'nepo baby' surfaced in Los Angeles for a coffee run with her friend and songwriting collaborator Linda Perry, 58.
When they were glimpsed out and about in California this week, Paris had on a T-shirt scrawled with incendiary messages in sloppy handwriting.
One of the slogans appeared to read: 'The Twitter of Killer Babies,' while another one in larger letters read: 'Rise an Kill Your Self [sic]'.
Two years ago, Paris appeared on Red Table Talk and told Willow Smith that she had attempted suicide more than once when she was younger.
