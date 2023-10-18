Holly Willoughby's exit brings This Morning staff 'relief' from 'year of hell'

Holly Willoughby’s This Morning exit reportedly had the show’s staff breathing a sigh of relief.

Despite the majority of Holly’s fans, friends and fraternity members expressing shock and sadness over her departure from the show, a source revealed to The Sun that her co-workers were relieved to begin a new chapter.

Referencing a string of scandals, ranging to accusations of jumping queues at Queen Elizabeth's funeral to her co-host Phillip Schofield’s scandalous affair with an employee, some of the show’s crew felt like they got 'some normality' back into their lives.

"It's been a hell of a year for This Morning. It's understandably taken a toll on the crew who have to work through some pretty tense and miserable times."

"When it was announced Holly would no longer be returning, everyone working backstage breathed a sigh of relief.

"It felt like finally they can get some normality back at work, having spent the last 12 months with morale at its lowest in years. The staff all still believe in This Morning and are rooting for its success."