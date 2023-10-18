Andrew Miller sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting minor girl over 27 hours

Image of sex offender Andrew Miller issued by Scotland Police. — Scotland Police

Paedophile Andrew Miller, who abducted a primary school pupil while dressed as a woman before sexually assaulting the girl repeatedly over more than 24 hours, has been jailed for 20 years.

In February of this year, Miller, also known as Amy George, tricked the young victim into getting in his car by saying he would drive her home.

However, the 53-year-old former butcher, who describes himself as a transgender woman and is reportedly in the process of transitioning, drove the girl child to his own home in the Scottish Borders and imprisoned her there.

The following 27 hours were spent by Miller, who the court referred to as a man, subjecting his victim to a string of sexual attacks. Additionally, he forced her to view porn.

Passing sentence, Lord Arthurson said: "The narrative of your offending in this case which was read out in court on the occasion of your last appearance was frankly nauseating in its level of depravity and criminal deviance."



The judge described the abduction as "brazen and chilling".

He continued by saying that it was frustrating that Miller was dressed as a woman since he didn't think the girl would have entered the car if Miller had been acting like a man.

Lord Arthurson said, "Your intentions were wicked and predatory, and clearly involved a substantial component of planning."



The judge told Miller that crimes of this nature were "mercifully rare".

He added, "It is a uniquely appalling crime, striking as it does at the heart of family life and indeed the very fabric of our society.

"It is a crime that brings justifiable universal opprobrium upon the offender and which rightly merits the severest level of punishment properly available to our courts.

"It is what the public has every right to expect, and today it is what you shall receive."

Miller will serve a 20-year prison sentence as well as eight years of supervision following his release. He has been permanently added to the list of sex offenders.

Defence advocate Victoria Dow told the court that Miller "recognises and feels the horror of his conduct" and was said to feel an "enduring sense of shame".

Miller reportedly voiced concern about how his actions would impact the larger trans community.

The girl was only able to escape on the second night of her ordeal, it was previously reported at the High Court in Edinburgh.

She tried to wake him up by tipping over a glass of water and turning on the bedroom light, but he remained asleep. She then discovered his landline and called 911. Within minutes the police were at his house.

Officers discovered Miller to be dressed in tights, a bra with silicone breasts, and women's undergarments.

Lord Arthurson previously described the "abhorrent crimes" as the "realisation of every parent's worst nightmare".

In addition to admitting guilt to 242 pornographic photographs of minors, Miller also admitted guilt to kidnapping, sexual assault, forcing a child to view a sexual image, and abduction.

The victim and Miller did not know one another.

The girl admitted to police that she agreed to a lift because she thought Miller, who was dressed like a woman, wasn't a threat.