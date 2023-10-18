World Cup 2023: Pakistan players resume practice for Australia clash after recovery

Pakistani players practicing at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. — Geo News

Almost all the national squad players, except for Muhammad Haris, returned to their training session after recovering from a fever scare ahead of the World Cup 2023 match against Australia.



However, the young wicketkeeper-batter was advised to rest after contracting the fever.

Meanwhile, all the other players — who had also fallen sick — were seen on the ground practising with full force in Bangaluru for the game slated for October 20.

A day earlier, six players of the Pakistan team "missed" the optional training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The six players who didn't participate in today's training session include Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha along with travelling reserves Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris.

The Green Shirts trained for two hours from 6pm to 8pm (IST) after a change of plan to abstain from training on Tuesday.

It must be noted that Shafique has been suffering from a fever, whereas Shaheen and Usama Mir had also experienced fever symptoms, but they have since recovered.

The players who displayed fever symptoms were promptly checked as per the team's health protocol. Additionally, in line with the safety measures, all players were tested for COVID-19 and screened for symptoms related to dengue fever.

However, there is no reason for concern about the health of the players in the Pakistan team, as confirmed by team sources.

Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.

Schedule of Pakistan’s remaining matches

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves

Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan