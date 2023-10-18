Alia Bhatt shares meaningful advice about repeating 'special outfits'

File Footage

Alia Bhatt who recently wore her wedding saree at the 69th National Film Awards shed light on the importance of repeating 'special' outfits.



On October 17, 2023, the Bollywood actress received a prestigious accolade for her notable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For the award ceremony, the Heart of Stone actress donned her beautiful wedding ensemble by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi.

The 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a meaningful message about re-wearing old clothes as she promotes sustainable fashion choice.



"A special call for a special outfit. And sometimes… that outfit is already there. What’s special once can be special again and again," she wrote as a caption.

"Re-wear, reuse and repeat," the Highway actress concluded her message with three significant hashtags.

Bhatt's mindful decision of re-using her outfit was lauded by her fans across the globe.

One fan wrote, "Omg a actress re-using her clothes… just wow she wore her wedding sare."

"She is inspiring in so many ways. Breaking notions and redefining stuff is what makes her very very different," another chimed in.

On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in movie tilted Jigra which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the forthcoming film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024.

