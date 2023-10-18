Will Smith's hilarious sneezy 'official statement' amid Jada's revelations

Will Smith responds to Jada's book with 'Official Statement.'

Will Smith delivers fresh prince of comedy amid the waves of baffling revelations from his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith shared a video on Tuesday and declared it an 'OFFICIAL STATEMENT.'

In the video, he cheekily teased, "I got something for you, my opinion..." before breaking off into a sneeze.

Video then comically zoomed out to reveal various landscapes, including mountains and lakes.

This response comes on the heels of Smith's recent sea excursion on Sunday, marking his return to Instagram after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that the couple had been separated for seven years.

The Aladdin actor was captured sleeping in the boat's cabin in the clip, accompanied by a voiceover noting his ability to nap almost anywhere, juxtaposed with the sound of multiple phone notifications chiming in.

The Philadelphia native shared the post with the caption, 'Notifications off,' before transitioning to a scene of him beaming on the boat's deck as it sailed along the sea.

The boat outing followed Jada Pinkett Smith's recent public discussions about their relationship, which prompted a candid email from Will Smith published in the New York Times.

In the email, he acknowledged that his wife's revelations served as a wake-up call.

Will Smith admitted, "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," alluding to the difficulties of truly understanding a long-term partner's subtle nuances and hidden beauties.



