Britney Spears' 'Everytime' is secret ode to abortion with Justin Timberlake

Amidst Britney Spears' revelations in her memoir, The Woman In Me, fans are buzzing with speculation about the true meaning behind her 2004 song Everytime.

Britney Spears who had a high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, disclosed her abortion experience in 2000.



During this period, both Spears and Timberlake were just 19 years old, and the singer released Everytime in 2003.

The song has long been linked to her breakup with Timberlake and seen as a response to his 2002 diss track, Cry Me A River.

With lyrics that include poignant phrases like "I guess I need you, baby" and "seeing a face in her dreams," coupled with a music video featuring Spears witnessing a birth.



One fan expressed being "completely shook," highlighting the profound shift in interpretation, with lyrics like "My weakness caused you pain, and this song's my sorry" and "I guess I need you, baby" now carrying a deeper emotional weight.

The revelation has prompted a wave of responses from Britney's devoted fanbase, including comments like "the meaning of this song changed completely for me," "this is so sad," and "heart is broken, poor Britney."

Another fan noted, "Poor girl had some deep trauma from this. Was never likely the same again."



