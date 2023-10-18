Kourtney Kardashian revealed terrifying fetal surgery and ultrasound, saved her unborn baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently expecting a child with her husband Travis Barker, has discussed the pivotal ultrasound that played a crucial role in saving her unborn baby's life.



This revelation comes just one month after the star endured a harrowing emergency fetal surgery in early September.

During her third trimester, an unforeseen complication prompted her hospitalization.

Kourtney shared with Vogue that it was during this time that a third-trimester ultrasound uncovered the issue.

She expressed, "That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying."

She highlighted that insurance usually covers only two ultrasounds during pregnancy, a detail she had been unaware of.

Kourtney, who has been fortunate enough to access more ultrasounds than insurance typically allows, acknowledged that one of these additional ultrasounds played a crucial role in saving her baby's life.

The star also expressed her everlasting gratitude towards the remarkable medical team who played a pivotal role in saving her baby's life during a recent pregnancy scare.

She also extended her appreciation to her dedicated husband, Travis Barker, who rushed back from his tour to be by her side during her hospital stay and continued to care for her during her recovery.

During the conversation, She disclosed that she had felt "pressured and pushed" into fertility treatment, which ran counter to her instincts.

Following a hiatus from IVF, she and Travis were surprised to conceive naturally, a moment that she described as "indescribable."







