Will Smith’s children want some privacy amid Jada Pinkett explosive revelations

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s children Jaden and Willow wish that some family matters “remained private” amid Jada’s shocking revelations about their split.



A source spilled to Entertainment Tonight, Willow and Jaden felt sorry for their father Will after their mother opened up about their separation in her tell-all memoir.

“They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping,” an insider told ET.

The source added, “They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.”

The source shared that the actor “is trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids”, following Jada’s revelation.

Earlier, Jada also claimed that she had allowed people to think she’s an adulteress as Will “wasn’t ready to reveal about their split”.

This is not all, the actress also disclosed that Chris Rock asked her out on a date after hearing speculations about her and Will’s divorce.

Reflecting on her current relationship dynamic, Jada spoke to Today’s Hoda Kotb and stated that they are “in a deep, healing space’ and are really concentrating on healing the relationship between them”.

“There’s no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That’s the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership,” she added.