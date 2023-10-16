Robert De Niro shares insight into his parenting skill at 80

Robert De Niro has recently shared insight into his parenting skill at the age of 80.



In a new interview with The Guardian, Robert confessed that his partner Tiffany Chen, does most of the work with their six-month baby girl along with the help of healthcare.

“It [having children] doesn't get easier. It is what it is. It's OK. I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend,” said the actor.

However, Robert continued, “She does the work. And we have help, which is so important.”

Reflecting on being a father seventh time, the actor stated, “I enjoy all of it! With a baby it's different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different.”

“I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart,” remarked Robert.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor discussed about death, explaining, “Of course I think about death at my age ... It's not going to stop me, but you think about it ... I'm aware of it.”

Robert pointed out, “You think more about time. Every summer, every new season, everything, you say: 'Well, I'm going to use these few months of the summer to be with my kids, my family.'"

“So, each thing becomes more important. Everything I do, time-wise, is important. Whatever I'm thinking about doing in two years, I'd better think about doing it now,” he added.