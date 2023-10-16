Prince William, Kate Middleton 'childish' approach to settle 'terrific rows'

file footage

Despite their striking compatibility, Prince William and Princess Kate are no strangers to domestic squabbles.



Though the Prince of Wales is known for his short temper, the princess, with whom he shares three kids, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, knows just the right way to handle his outbursts.

Royal author Tom Quinn claimed that the Princess of Wales treats the future King like a child, owing to his tantrums during arguments.

Noting that the pair have “terrific squabbles,” he shared, “They have rows. It’s not a perfect marriage.”

And when things get a little too bad, Kate and William are not above letting their frustrations out by “throwing cushions at each other, not vases,” Quinn explained.

Since getting married in 2011, the royal pair have braved through every obstacle thrown in their way. Their ever-green marriage could easily be attributed to their shares sense of humor as well as their predisposition to have fun.

In one of their first interview following their engagement, William shared, "We're down to earth, we take the mickey out of each other a lot, and she's got plenty of habits that make me laugh that I tease her about."