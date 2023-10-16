VIDEO: Muhammad al-Durrah's father mourns brothers 23 years after son's death in Israeli attack

Jamal al-Durrah, the father of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Muhammad al-Durrah, who was shot dead by Israeli forces in cold blood in 2000, said goodbye to his family members who perished in the ongoing Israeli offensive on the beleaguered Gaza Strip.



Muhammad al-Durrah and his father Jamal were captured on camera on September 30, 2000, hiding behind a concrete block on a Gaza street corner as Israeli forces pelted them with bullets.

Moments later, the terrified boy passed away on his father's knee after failing to protect him from the gunfire.

The footage, which was seen all over the world, came to represent the Second Intifada (uprising).

Jamal al-Durrah lost his brothers on Sunday, 23 years after his son was killed, as a result of Israel's ongoing, murderous bombing campaign against Gaza.

Jamal stated that his son's video is a witness to the hundreds of Israeli killings of Palestinians that generally go unreported in an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency in 2021.

My son’s martyrdom “has not been forgotten by the world,” he added. “It will never be forgotten.”

On October 7, Israel began its offensive in Gaza after the Palestinian organisation Hamas carried out an unexpected attack on the occupier.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in at least 2,750 Palestinian deaths and 9,700 injuries, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Monday.

According to the Gaza Interior Ministry, more than 1,000 people's bodies are rotting beneath the wreckage of structures that Israel's continuous bombing devastated.