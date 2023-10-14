Ariana Grande spotted for FIRST time since finalizing divorce from Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande made her first public appearance on Friday evening following the $1.25 million divorce settlement with her ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

The 30-year-old singer, who is now dating Ethan Slater, was spotted in New Hope, Pennsylvania, attending a performance by her brother, Frankie Grande, at Bucks County Playhouse.

For her outing, the petite singer and actress donned an oversized beige coat with a fuzzy cream-colored collar.

She kept her long blonde hair concealed beneath a black baseball cap, allowing a low ponytail to emerge from beneath the cap.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Grande and Gomez had finalized the details of their split after two years of marriage.

Ariana and Dalton's settlement, which states Ariana will not be legally single until March 19, 2024, was said to have been smooth as the former couple had an iron-clad prenup.